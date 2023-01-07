Rajkot, Jan 7 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav slammed a century as India posted 228 for five against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 International here on Saturday.

Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 112 off 51 balls.

Batting first, India lost Ishan Kishan (1) early but the likes of Shubman Gill (46), Rahul Tripathi (35) and Suryakmar propped up the hosts with a barrage of big hits at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Tripathi's runs came off just 16 balls and included five fours and two sixes. But the evening truly belonged to Suryakumar, who smashed seven fours and nine sixes.

Brief scores:

India: 228/5 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 112 not out, Shubman Gill 46, Rahul Tripathi 35).

