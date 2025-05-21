Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians posted a competitive 180 for five against Delhi Capitals in their must-win IPL game here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, Suryakumar Yadav hit a 43-ball 73 , while Ryan Rickelton (25), Will Jacks (21), Tilak Varma (27) and Naman Dhir (24 not out) chipped in with useful contributions.

MI amassed 48 in the last 12 balls.

For DC, Mukesh Kumar (2/48) claimed two wickets, while Dushmantha Chameera (1/54), Mustafizur Rahman (1/30) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/22) accounted for one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 180 for five in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 73 not out; Mukesh Kumar 2/48).

