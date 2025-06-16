Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Suryansh Shedge has been appointed captain of Mumbai's emerging team which will travel to England for a month, beginning June 28, the Mumbai Cricket Association said on Monday.

The team, which also features batting all-rounder Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and young spinner Himanshu Singh, will play five two-day matches and four one-day games against various UK sides.

They will face off against teams from Nottinghamshire, Combined National Counties (Challengers), Worcestershire and Gloucestershire, among others.

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap highlighted that the tour aims to accelerate player development, enhance technical and tactical acumen, foster mental toughness, promote cultural exchange and identity future senior talent.

A few members of the touring party have already represented Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

The entourage will also consist of a six-member management staff, including former Mumbai player Kiran Powar as the head coach and MCA treasurer Arman Mallick as manager.

Squad: Suryansh Shedge (c), Vedant Murkar (vc), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Vartak, Aayush Zimare, Himanshu Singh, Manan Bhatt, Musheer Khan, Nikhil Giri, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Prateekkumar Yadav, Prem Devkar, Prince Badiani, Zaid Patankar, Hrishikesh Gore, Harshal Jadhav.

