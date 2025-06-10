Mumbai, June 10: Former India men's and women's captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji have been named Cricket Advisors to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The decision was taken during the MCA's Apex Council Meeting on Monday. The Mumbai cricket board passed key resolutions to strengthen the foundation of state cricket and its future. Mumbai Cricket Association Honours Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji With Lifetime Achievement Award.

MCA believes Vengsarkar and Edulji's "wealth of experience and deep understanding of the game will provide invaluable guidance to cricketing operations and development programs."

"Dilip Sir's involvement with the Mumbai Cricket Association will play a key role in strengthening our grassroots cricket structure. Diana Madam's outstanding contribution to Mumbai cricket remains a constant source of inspiration. Their presence adds great value to our shared vision for the future of Mumbai cricket," Ajinkya Naik, President of Mumbai Cricket Association, as quoted from a press release by the board.

Earlier this year, the MCA conferred Vengsarkar and Edulji with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for their extraordinary contributions to the sport. Vengsarkar and Edulji have been key contributors to Mumbai and Indian cricket, not only as players but also as administrators.

Vengsarkar, a key member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team and a former India captain, led India in 10 Tests and 18 ODIs and later served as MCA Vice-President and Chairman of BCCI's Selection Committee. Edulji, whose international career spanned over 17 years, pioneered establishing and promoting women's cricket in India. Rohit Sharma Stand Unveiled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Star Cricketer Says ‘I Never Even Dreamt of It’ (Watch Video).

Along with this, the existing members of the Cricket Improvement Committee have been reappointed, taking into account the commendable performance of all MCA teams across age groups and formats during the previous season. Rajeev Kulkarni heads the Cricket Improvement Committe. Sahil Kukreja and Preeti Dimri are the other two members of the committee.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association remains committed to nurturing talent, enhancing infrastructure, and taking progressive steps to uphold Mumbai's rich cricketing legacy," the MCA concluded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)