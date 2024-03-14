Alur, Mar 14 (PTI) Despite a fluent hundred by opener D Nischal, the visiting Sussex rode on an all-round effort to call the shots on day one of their two-day warm-up match against KSCA XI at the Alur grounds here on Thursday.

Pacer Danny Lamb took four wickets (6.1-2-25-4) as Sussex bundled out KSCA for a mere 201. Karnataka opener Nischal (107, 208m, 156b, 19x4) played a lone hand for the home side.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Sparta Praha UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Sussex ended the day on a strong 185 for two with just 16 runs adrift of the hosts' total.

In fact, young opener Macneil Noronha was KSCA's second highest scorer with a 41-ball 19 that contained three fours.

Also Read | Netherlands Footballer Quincy Promes, Convicted of Drug Trafficking and Stabbing Cousin, Arrested in Dubai.

Apart from Lamb, pacer Henry Crocombe, off-spinner Jack Carson and leg-spinner Archie Lenham took two wickets apiece to hasten KSCA's collapse.

In their first innings, Sussex lost openers Tom Clark (41) and Tom Haines (9) but ended the day with a healthy-looking scorecard, thanks to James Coles (66 batting) and Tom Alsop (51 batting), who made doughty fifties.

For KSCA, Dheeraj Gowda and Noronha shared the spoils equally.

The Sussex, who had held a similar session in Abu Dhabi, are here for a 10-day preparatory camp ahead of the new English county season, while Lancashire too have been landed in the city for a training camp.

Both the teams will train and play a few training matches during their stay here.

Brief scores: KSCA XI: 201 all out in 49.1 overs (D Nischal 107, Danny Lamb 4/25, Henry Crocombe 2/23, Jack Carson 2/49, Archie Lenham 2/37) vs Sussex: 185/2 (Tom Clark 41, Tom Alsop 51 batting, James Coles 66 batting).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)