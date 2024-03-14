Liverpool face Sparta Praha in the second leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie, with the Red enjoying a healthy 5-1 lead. The tie is all but a dead rubber for both the teams and this will give Jurgen Klopp an opportunity to rest some big names. Liverpool played out a draw with Manchester City at the weekend and this led them to losing their top spot in the league to Arsenal. With the English Premier League title race going down to the wire, Jurgen Klopp will have to rotate his squad well and keep everyone fresh and ready. For Sparta Praha, it will be an opportunity to improve after a poor show. Liverpool versus Sparta Praha will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram Grabs Atletico Madrid Defender Stefan Savic's Crotch During UCL 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Coady Gakpo will lead the attack for Liverpool and he will be assisted by Lewis Koumas and Harvey Elliot in the final third. Wataru Endo is a key player in midfield for the home side and he is bound to play every minute. Bobby Clark and James McConnell will look to make use of the chance they are getting in the starting eleven.

Peter Vindahl in goal will be hoping to concede less goals for his team this time around as Sparta Praha gears up for a battle. Jakub Pesek will not feature for the visitors owing to a knee injury. Jan Kuchta will play as the forward and Veljko Birmancevic and Lukas Haraslin will look to create chances from out wide. Netherlands Footballer Quincy Promes, Convicted of Drug Trafficking and Stabbing Cousin, Arrested in Dubai.

When is Liverpool vs Sparta Praha, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

Liverpool will face Sparta Praha in the second leg of the round of 16 tie in UEFA Europa League 2023-24 on Friday, March 15. The match will played at the iconic Anfield Stadium in Liverpool and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Sparta Praha, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second leg showdown between Liverpool vs Sparta Praha on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For Liverpool vs Sparta Praha live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Sparta Praha, UEFA Europa League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Slavia Praha vs AC Milan match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Liverpool have a 5-1 lead in this tie and will most likely make it to the quarterfinals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2024 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).