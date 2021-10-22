Nagpur, Oct 22 (PTI) Wicketkeeper batsman Akshay Wadkar will lead a 20-member Vidarbha squad, which includes senior India pacer Umesh Yadav, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, starting on November 4.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association has posted the squad on its website.

Siddhesh Wath has been named Wadkar's deputy.

Umesh, who will lead the pace attack, has represented India in 49 Tests and 75 ODIs and has 98 first-class matches under his belt.

Other pacers in the team include right-armer Darshan Nalkande and 22-year-old fast bowler Yash Thakur.

Vidarbha selectors have also included batting mainstays in Ganesh Satish and opener R Sanjay, who has been impressive in the previous seasons.

Experienced off-spinner Akshay Wakhare has also been named in the side.

Vidarbha, who are placed in the Plate Group, will be playing all their league matches in Vijayawada.

Squad: Akshay Wadkar (captain), Siddhesh Wath (vice-captain), Atharva Taide, R Sanjay, Ganesh Satish, Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma, Apoorva Wankhede, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Akshay Wakhare, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Ganesh Bhosale, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur, Siddesh Neral, Aditya Thakre, Sooraj Rai and Umesh Yadav. Coach: Pritam Gandhe.

