Namibia and Ireland clash in a do or die battle at the T20 World Cup with the winners advancing to the next stage along with Sri Lanka. Both these nations have defeated Netherlands so far although Namibia’s victory over the Dutch would be described as an upset of sorts. Ireland are looking to make the main draw of the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2012 and pressure will be on them to justify their higher rank in comparison to Namibia. For Namibia, the progress is there for everyone to see but they will not be satisfied by their achievements and will like to push on from here. Namibia versus Ireland will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

David Wiese came good for Namibia with an unbeaten knock of 66 against the Netherlands as they chased down 165 with ease. Top-order remains a problem for them with Stephan Baard and Zane Green not utilising the powerplays effectively. Pikky Ya France could find himself in the playing eleven in place of Michael van Lingen as the pitch at Sharjah has something to offer to the spinners.

Ben White and George Dockrell could be recalled for Ireland with an aim to stifle Namibia in the middle overs. Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien have to do the bulk of the scoring with their middle order not boasting of big names. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie looked solid against Sri Lanka with a 39 ball 41 and he is well fitted for the anchor role. Ireland and Namibia have played against each other once before with the former coming out on top. If Ireland can play to their true potential, it should qualify for the next stage of the tournament with ease. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Namibia vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Namibia vs Ireland clash in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 22, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Namibia vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Namibia vs Ireland, match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Namibia vs Ireland,, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Namibia vs Ireland, match online.

