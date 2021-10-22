England and West Indies would collide in a Super 12 clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Ground on Saturday. This clash would be a rematch of the 2016 T20 World Cup final where Carlos Brathwaite smacked four gigantic sixes in the last over off Ben Stokes' bowling to seal a second title for the West Indies in the shortest version of this game. However, a lot has changed since then and both sides have undergone some transformations. England continue to be led by Eoin Morgan but would be without two key all-rounders--Stokes and Sam Curran for this competition while the West Indies, now captained by Kieron Pollard, have a mix of youth and experience as they aim for a third T20 World Cup title. Eoin Morgan Hints at Dropping Himself From England’s Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2021 if Poor Form With the Bat Continues (Watch Video)

England would be the favourites for this clash going ahead on form, as Morgan's side performed well in both the warm-up games. Despite their loss to India in the first practice match, the English batsmen have fired and in the clash against New Zealand, it was all a Jos Buttler show, with the wicketkeeper-batsman hitting 73 runs off just 51 balls. It would also be interesting to see whether skipper Morgan drops himself from the squad, owing to poor form, as he had said earlier. The 2010 champions would aim to further unsettle the Windies, who have lost both their warm-up games--to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

