Vienna, Apr 20 (PTI) Having produced his best European Tour showing in almost two years at the Austrian Open, India golfer SSP Chawrasia is now hoping to carry the momentum into the upcoming tournaments in Europe.

The 42-year-old from Kolkata shot a final round of two-under 70 after rounds of 72-68-73 to finish T-15 at Austrian Open.

"I have been playing well off and on. In India on the PGTI I had some good results including Tied-3rd at Gujarat and Tied-4th at Tata Steel Tour Championships in December. But on European Tour things did not come together," Chawrasia said.

"Though I was in the fray at halfway stage, the third round pulled me back, but I was happy to fight back on the final nine on the final day."

Chawrasia's previous Top-20 in Europe was T-18 in Made in Denmark in May 2019.

"I am playing in Spain next couple of weeks and I have always loved Spain and I have good friends. A couple of good results and I am sure the confidence will become better," he said.

John Catlin of the United States won his won his third European Tour title in eight months and 13 starts as he overcame Max Kieffer on the fifth play-off hole on a dramatic final day. Catlin also moved into Top-25 of Race to Dubai and reached inside 80th in world rankings.

The European Tour will be in Spain for next three weeks for Gran Canaria Open, Tenerife Open and Tenerife Championship. Then its British Masters hosted by Danny Willett and after the PGA Championship it will be Made In Denmark.

Chawrasia's four wins on the European Tour have come in India with two of them being the Hero Indian Open in 2016 and 2017. Apart from those four, which were co-sanctioned by Asian tour, Chawrasia has won more in Asia.

Of his six international wins, only one has come outside India – the Resorts World Manila Masters Open in the Philippines in 2016. He has not won since 2017.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)