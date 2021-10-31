Dubai [UAE], October 31 (ANI): New Zealand starred with the ball as India was restricted to 110/7 in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Trent Boult scalped three wickets while Ish Sodhi returned with two for New Zealand. For the Men in Blue, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya played the innings of 26* and 23 as no Indian batter crossed the 30-runs mark.

Put in to bat first, Indian had a bad start as Ishan Kishan made little impact. The opener fell to Trent Boult for just four off eight balls. And then on the penultimate ball of the powerplay, Tim Southee struck to remove another Indian opener, KL Rahul. He walked back after scoring 18 off 16 balls. India's score read 35/2 after six overs in the innings.

Rohit Sharma went to the pavilion two overs later after slicing a shot to long-on off Ish Sodhi. India's fortunes then took a huge blow when Virat Kohli was caught on the boundary off the very first ball after the drinks break, leaving India 48/4 after 10.1 overs.

The scoring rate was slow as Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya tried to rebuild. But, just when they tried to let loose, New Zealand struck. Pant was clean bowled by Adam Milne in the 15th over. With runs in scarcity, Pandya tried to hit a few big shots but he was soon removed by Trent Boult in the penultimate over of the match. Shardul Thakur followed him in the same over.

India collected 11 runs in the last over as they reached 110 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: India (Ravindra Jadeja 26*, Hardik Pandya 23; Trent Boult 3-20, Ish Sodhi 2-17) vs New Zealand (ANI)

