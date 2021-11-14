Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips praised the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson for his breakthrough performance in the final match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 85 runs as New Zealand posted 172/4 against Australia in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

"Yeah it's a bit slow, there's some spin and hold on it, but it's played really nicely for us. It was about going about each over as necessary. Zamps bowled a few good overs, so it was important for us to see him off. The way Kane took Starc on was unbelievable, it turned the match around for us a little bit there. In finals, you never know, but we just gotta keep our plans simple and do what we do best," said Glenn Phillips during the innings break.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell put on 28 runs for the first wicket, however, this partnership was broken by Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over as he sent Mitchell (11) back to the pavilion. After the end of the powerplay, New Zealand's score read 32/1.

Later, Williamson's knock of 85 runs in just 48 balls stabilized the innings for New Zealand and propelled them to a total of 172/4 after 20 overs. (ANI)

