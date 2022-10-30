Brisbane [Australia], October 30 (ANI): Najmul Hossain Shanto's blistering 71 helped Bangladesh post 150/7 against Zimbabwe in the Super12s of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 here at The Gabba on Sunday.

Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with 71 off 55 while Afif Hossain played a knock of 29 runs off 19.

Also Read | Australia's Chance of Advancing to the T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals May Depend on Net Run Rate, Says Aaron Finch.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a bad start as their opener Soumya Sarkar got out in the second over of the innings. The Bangladesh opener went back to the pavilion without bothering the scorers. Litton Das then came in to bat on the crease. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto and Das tried to provide some momentum to their team as they pulled singles at regular intervals.

Das's stint at the crease was cut short as Blessing Muzarabani delivered a stunning bowl to send the Bangladesh batter packing after scoring 14 runs off 12 deliveries.

Also Read | Australia vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About AUS vs IRE Cricket Match in Brisbane.

The left-handed batter and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan then came out to bat on the crease. After the powerplay, Bangladesh's score read 32/2. Sean Williams then gave his team a big breakthrough as he dismissed Shakib, who went back in the hut after playing a knock of 23 runs in 20 deliveries in the 13th over of the game.

Despite struggling at the start of the innings Najmul Hossain Shanto brought up his half-century in 45 balls. In the 15th over of the game, Bangladesh batters took their score beyond the 100-run mark.

Shanto opened his hands and started smashing Zimbabwe bowlers all around the ground while gathering singles at regular intervals. However, Shanto's blistering inning of 71 runs off 55 deliveries came to an end as he handed an easy catch to Craig Ervine on the delivery of Sikandar Raza.

Mosaddek Hossain then came out to bat. Bangladesh batters Afif Hossain and Mosaddek Hossain tried to anchor a crucial partnership. In the last over of the innings, Richard Ngarava gave Bangladesh a triple blow as he dismissed Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan -- run out by Williams/Chakabva -- and Afif Hossain on the final delivery of the game to restrict Bangladesh to a total of 150/7.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 150/7 (Najmul Hossain Shanto 71, Afif Hossain 29; Blessing Muzarabani 2-13) vs Zimbabwe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)