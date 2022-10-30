Australia and Ireland have great chances of making it to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals when they face off against each other in their Super 12 Group 1 encounter. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on October 31, 2022 (Monday) at 01:30 pm IST. Ahead of the clash, we take a look at the AUS vs IRE head-to-head record in T20Is along with likely playing XI and other things. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Australia have bounced back well from their opening day defeat to New Zealand as they recorded a sensational win over Sri Lanka. However, their next game was a washout against England. Meanwhile, Ireland are coming off an upset win over England and will be aiming to do the same against the defending champions.

AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the AUS vs IRE match on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

AUS vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

The teams faced each other just once in the T20Is so far and it is Australia that won that game and will be looking for a similar outcome. Simon O’Donnell, Former Australia All-Rounder, Believes Steve Smith Should Be Considered for T20I Captaincy.

AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Key Players Marcus Stoinis (AUS) Mitchell Marsh (AUS) Paul Stirling (IRE) Harry Tector (IRE)

AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

AUS Likely Playing 11: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

IRE Likely Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

