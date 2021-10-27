Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of Super 12 match of T20 World Cup between Bangladesh and England here on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Innings:
Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).
Liton Das c Livingstone b Ali
9
Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.
Mohammad Naim c Woakes b Ali 5
Shakib Al Hasan c Rashid b Woakes 4
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Livingstone 29
Mahmudullah c Woakes b Livingstone 19
Afif Hossain run out 5
Nurul Hasan c Buttler b Mills
16
Mahedi Hasan c Woakes b Mills 11
Nasum Ahmed not out 19
Mustafizur Rahman b Mills 0
Extras: (B-1 LB-1 W-5) 7
Total: (For 9 wickets from 20 overs) 124
Fall of wickets: 1/14 2/14 3/26 4/63 5/73 6/83 7/98 8/124 9/124
Bowling: Moeen Ali 3-0-18-2, Chris Woakes 4-0-12-1, Adil Rashid 4-0-35-0, Chris Jordan 2-0-15-0, Tymal Mills 4-0-27-3, Liam Livingstone 3-0-15-2. More
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)