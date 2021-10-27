Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of Super 12 match of T20 World Cup between Bangladesh and England here on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Innings:

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

Liton Das c Livingstone b Ali

9

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Mohammad Naim c Woakes b Ali 5

Shakib Al Hasan c Rashid b Woakes 4

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Livingstone 29

Mahmudullah c Woakes b Livingstone 19

Afif Hossain run out 5

Nurul Hasan c Buttler b Mills

16

Mahedi Hasan c Woakes b Mills 11

Nasum Ahmed not out 19

Mustafizur Rahman b Mills 0

Extras: (B-1 LB-1 W-5) 7

Total: (For 9 wickets from 20 overs) 124

Fall of wickets: 1/14 2/14 3/26 4/63 5/73 6/83 7/98 8/124 9/124

Bowling: Moeen Ali 3-0-18-2, Chris Woakes 4-0-12-1, Adil Rashid 4-0-35-0, Chris Jordan 2-0-15-0, Tymal Mills 4-0-27-3, Liam Livingstone 3-0-15-2. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)