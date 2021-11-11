Dubai, Nov 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and Pakistan here on Thursday.

Pakistan Innings:

Mohammad Rizwan c Smith b Starc 67

Babar Azam c Warner b Zampa 39

Fakhar Zaman not out 55

Asif Ali c Smith b Cummins 0

Shoaib Malik b Starc 1

Mohammad Hafeez not out 1

Extras: (B-5, LB-1, NB-2, W-5) 13

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-71, 2-143, 3-158, 4-162

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-38-2, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-49-0, Glenn Maxwell 3-0-20-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-30-1, Adam Zampa 4-0-22-1, Mitchell Marsh 1-0-11-0. MORE

