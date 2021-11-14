Dubai, Nov 14 (PTI) Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup title clash, here on Sunday.

Australia are unchanged while New Zealand have replaced Devon Conway with Tim Seifert.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C),David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

