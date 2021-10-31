Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Namibia here on Sunday.

Afghanistan Innings:

Hazratullah Zazai

c Michael van Lingen b Smit

33

Mohammad Shahzad

c Scholtz b Ruben Trumpelmann

45

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

lbw b Loftie-Eaton

4

Asghar Afghan

c Michael van Lingen b Ruben Trumpelmann 31

Najibullah Zadran

lbw b Loftie-Eaton

7

Mohammad Nabi

not out

32

Gulbadin Naib

not out

1

Extras: (LB-1, W-6)

7

Total: (5 wkts, 20 overs)

160

Fall of Wickets: 53-1, 68-2, 89-3, 113-4, 148-5.

Bowler: Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-34-2, JJ Smit 3-0-22-1, David Wiese 4-0-33-0, Jan Frylinck 3-0-34-0, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 4-0-21-2, Bernard Scholtz 1-0-8-0, Gerhard Erasmus 1-0-7-0. (MORE) PTI

