Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Namibia here on Sunday.
Afghanistan Innings:
Hazratullah Zazai
c Michael van Lingen b Smit
33
Mohammad Shahzad
c Scholtz b Ruben Trumpelmann
45
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
lbw b Loftie-Eaton
4
Asghar Afghan
c Michael van Lingen b Ruben Trumpelmann 31
Najibullah Zadran
lbw b Loftie-Eaton
7
Mohammad Nabi
not out
32
Gulbadin Naib
not out
1
Extras: (LB-1, W-6)
7
Total: (5 wkts, 20 overs)
160
Fall of Wickets: 53-1, 68-2, 89-3, 113-4, 148-5.
Bowler: Ruben Trumpelmann 4-0-34-2, JJ Smit 3-0-22-1, David Wiese 4-0-33-0, Jan Frylinck 3-0-34-0, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 4-0-21-2, Bernard Scholtz 1-0-8-0, Gerhard Erasmus 1-0-7-0. (MORE) PTI
