Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Super 12 group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and England here on Saturday.

Australia Innings:

David Warner

c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes

1

Aaron Finch

c Bairstow b Chris Jordan

44

Steven Smith

c Chris Woakes b Chris Jordan

1

Glenn Maxwell

lbw b Chris Woakes

6

Marcus Stoinis

lbw b Adil Rashid

0

Matthew Wade

c Roy b Livingstone

18

Ashton Agar

c Livingstone b Tymal Mills

20

Pat Cummins

b Chris Jordan

12

Mitchell Starc

c Jos Buttler b Tymal Mills

13

Adam Zampa run out (Jos Buttler/Tymal Mills)

1

Josh Hazlewood

not out

0

Extras: (LB-6, W-3)

9

Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs)

125

Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 8-2, 15-3, 21-4, 51-5, 98-6, 110-7, 110-8, 119-9, 125-10.

Bowler: Adil Rashid 4-0-19-1, Chris Woakes 4-0-23-2, Chris Jordan 4-0-17-3, Liam Livingstone 4-0-15-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-45-2. (MORE) PTI

