Dubai, Oct 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Super 12 group 1 match of the ICC T20 World Cup between Australia and England here on Saturday.
Australia Innings:
Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).
David Warner
c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes
Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.
1
Aaron Finch
c Bairstow b Chris Jordan
44
Steven Smith
c Chris Woakes b Chris Jordan
1
Glenn Maxwell
lbw b Chris Woakes
6
Marcus Stoinis
lbw b Adil Rashid
0
Matthew Wade
c Roy b Livingstone
18
Ashton Agar
c Livingstone b Tymal Mills
20
Pat Cummins
b Chris Jordan
12
Mitchell Starc
c Jos Buttler b Tymal Mills
13
Adam Zampa run out (Jos Buttler/Tymal Mills)
1
Josh Hazlewood
not out
0
Extras: (LB-6, W-3)
9
Total: (10 wkts, 20 Overs)
125
Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 8-2, 15-3, 21-4, 51-5, 98-6, 110-7, 110-8, 119-9, 125-10.
Bowler: Adil Rashid 4-0-19-1, Chris Woakes 4-0-23-2, Chris Jordan 4-0-17-3, Liam Livingstone 4-0-15-1, Tymal Mills 4-0-45-2. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)