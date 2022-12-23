Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam picked three wickets to reduce India to the 86 for 3 at lunch on the day two of the second Test against Bangladesh here on Friday.

Resuming from the overnight score of 19 for no loss, KL Rahul (10) was Taijul's first victim as he was trapped leg before.

A couple of overs later, young Shubman Gill (20) followed his skipper back to the pavilion within the first hour of play.

Mominul Haque then executed a sharp catch at short leg to help get rid of veteran Cheteshwar Pujara (24).

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were batting on 18 and 12 respectively when lunch was taken. Taijul had figures of 3/24 in 13 overs.

India trail the hosts by 141 runs.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs

India 1st Innings: 86 for 3 in 36 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 24, Shubman Gill 20; Taijul Islam 3/24)

