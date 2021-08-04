Tokyo, Aug 4 (AP) Georgian weightlifter Lasha Talakhadze has set a new world record in the snatch lift with 223 kilograms.

Talakhadze set the new record in the super-heavyweight, over-109-kilogram category with apparent ease even though he had to lift three times in a row because his entry weight was higher than anything attempted by his rivals.

Talakhadze has a commanding lead of 23 kilograms at the halfway point of the competition with Ali Davoudi of Iran in second before the clean and jerk. (AP)

