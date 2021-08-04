Bangladesh and Australia will take on each other in the second match of the five-match T20I series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. In this article, we shall bring to you the match's live streaming and online telecast details, but before that, let's have a look at how the first match panned out for both teams. So in the first game, Bangladesh defeated Australia by 23 runs in the first T20I match. It was Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Naim's 36 and 30 respectively that helped the team win the match. Ban Vs Aus: Going Back to Middle-order is a Challenge I Look Forward To, Says Wade.

The home team scored 131 runs. From the visiting team only Mitchell Marsh who could make a vital contribution. He scored 45 runs from the same number of deliveries. He scored four boundaries and one six but that was not enough for the team to win the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd T20I of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 04, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs Australia 2nd T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast. However, fans in Bangladesh can catch the live-action of the game on Gazi TV.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans in India can follow Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20I 2021 live-action on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the BAN vs AUS T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee. Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel will also provide the live streaming of the match. Meanwhile, fans in Bangladesh can also catch the game live on the online streaming platform of Gazi TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2021 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).