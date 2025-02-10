Cuttack (Odisha) [India], February 9 (ANI): Captain Rohit Sharma rediscovered his form and did it with some style by toppling numerous records during India's emphatic 4-wicket triumph in the second ODI against England in Cuttack on Sunday.

Rohit silenced his critics by hitting England like a storm throughout his stay on the crease. He blew the Three Lions away with his 119 (90) and lifted India to a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

While chasing a 305-run target set by England, the seasoned star led from the front and laid the foundation of success for the hosts.

The seasoned opener brushed away a couple of deliveries indicating another bleak outing, but it was just the calm before the storm. Rohit struck the English bowlers with his sheer force in the powerplay.

He raced to his fifty in 30 deliveries and then toyed with spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone even when the ball started to turn considerably.

On his 76th delivery, Rohit ambled down the track, opened his arms and smoked the ball into the stand to bring up his 32nd ODI century, the third-highest for India.

This was Rohit's 49th international hundred, the third-highest for India. His record is only bettered by 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar (100) and stalwart Virat Kohli (81).

Rohit blazed his way to the three-digit figure in 76 deliveries, the second fastest by him in the ODI format in terms of ball. His 63-ball century against Afghanistan in 2023 is still his fastest ODI ton.

The four-wicket triumph in Cuttack was Rohit's 36th ODI win as captain. He is now tied with legendary Viv Richards for the third-highest wins as captain in the format. Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting and Virat are tied at the top with 39 wins in the ODIs as captain.

Rohit took a step closer to dethroning Pakistan's former explosive all-rounder Shahid Afridi for the most sixes in the men's ODI format.

In his 119-run blitzkrieg, Rohit tonked seven maximums, taking him past Chris Gayle's record of 331. After his swashbuckling display, Rohit sits in the second spot with 338 sixes in men's ODIs, only Afridi ahead of him with 351 sixes. (ANI)

