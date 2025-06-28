Le Vaudreuil (France), Jun 28 (PTI) Saptak Talwar played a strong round of 3-under 69 to make the cut at the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge being played at the Golf PGA France.

Talwar is now placed at tied 42 with a combined 36 hole score of two under par.

Having started his second round on the front nine Talwar made his first birdie of the day on the second hole.

He did drop a shot on the sixth but quickly picked one back up on the eighth to finish the front nine at one under par.

On the back nine birdies on the 12th, 15th and 18 holes saw him card a round of three under despite a bogey on the 16th hole.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist remained the pick of the field as he increased his lead to the nearest rival from one stroke after the first round to three strokes at the end of the second day.

Robin shot a round of 6-under 66 to increase his two day score to 13 under par.

The round included seven birdies and one bogey. Daniel Young played a round of 4-under 68 to place him in the second position with a combined score of 10 under par.

