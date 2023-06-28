Amritsar, Jun 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu made a splendid comeback from a goal down to defeat Haryana 2-1 and clinch their second title in the Senior Women's National Football Championship, here on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu enjoyed more possession, while Haryana created more chances and took the upper hand following Dhurga P's own goal.

However, Tamil Nadu bounced back with goals from Priyadharshini S and Indumathi Kathiresan to regain the national crown.

Haryana started both halves with a better tempo, while Tamil Nadu took some time to gain momentum.

Shreya Hooda, after her heroics in the semifinal, was in form in the summit clash yet again, as she denied Sandhiya Ranganathan on the quarter-hour mark.

Tanu had a crack at the Tamil Nadu goal a little after the half-hour mark when she scampered into the box from the right and pulled the trigger, but this time, it was straight at TN keeper Devi D.

Renu, a constant nuisance for the Tamil Nadu defence, made her way into the box from the right and sent a cross across the face of the goal in the second half.

The ball hit Dhurga P's shin and went in, giving Haryana the lead.

Tamil Nadu had to wait till the second half for the equaliser, as substitute Nandhini's 56th-minute corner was powerfully nodded in by Priyadharshini.

A moment of magic from Tamil Nadu's star midfielder Indumathi eventually gave TN the lead.

Latching on to the ball close to the half line, Indumathi marched into the attacking third, and passed to Priyadharshini, before losing her marker and dashing into the box, where the ball was played back to her.

Parmila slid in, Indumathi went down, and off went the referee's whistle, for a penalty.

Indumathi calmly stepped up to the spot and sent her international teammate Shreya Hooda the wrong way, to put her side in the lead.

Haryana then gave their all for a maiden title but Tamil Nadu dropped their defence line deep to see off their opponents and regain the title.

