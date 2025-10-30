Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): India A restricted South Africa A to 299/9 at the end of Day 1 of the first unofficial Test in Bengaluru, with Indian spinner Tanush Kotian's impressive four-wicket haul.

Lesego Senokwane was dismissed for a duck early on, but Zubayr Hamza and Jordan Hermann steadied the Proteas' innings with half-centuries, setting the stage for a solid start despite the early wicket.

Gurnoor Brar broke the Hamza-Hermann partnership, dismissing Hamza for 66, while Tanush Kotian struck with the removals of Marques Ackerman (18) and Hermann (71), and Manav Suthar chipped in by dismissing Rivaldo Moonsamy (5), tightening South Africa A's innings.

Kotian's four-wicket haul included dismissals of Rubin Hermann (54) and Prenelan Subrayen, while Manav Suthar also chipped in, removing Tiaan Van Vuuren (46), further tightening South Africa A's batting lineup.

Play was called off for the day after Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Lutho Sipamla for 6 runs in the 86th and final over, leaving South Africa at 299/9.

Teams:India A (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed

South Africa A (Playing XI): Marques Ackerman(c), Jordan Hermann, Lesego Senokwane, Zubayr Hamza, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy(w), Tiaan van Vuuren, Prenelan Subrayen, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Okuhle Cele. (ANI)

