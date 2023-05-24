Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Tata Group took the initiative to plant 500 saplings for each dot ball in the IPL playoffs.

In the IPL qualifier one match held on Tuesday, between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, every time a bowler bowled a dot ball, a tree sign appeared under the bowler's name on the scorecard. The reason behind the tree sign is the green initiative between the Tata Group and IPL.

A total of 84 dot balls were bowled in the match between CSK and GT which meant 42,000 saplings will be planted.

One dot ball meant 500 saplings to be planted.A total of 17 dot balls were bowled in the powerplay overs after CSK asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya. This means a total of 8,500 trees will be planted for the number of dot deliveries CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway faced in the powerplay overs itself.

Put to bat first, Chennai Super Kings set a target of 172/7.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 60 runs off 44 balls with seven boundaries and one six. Devon Conway scored 40 runs off 34 balls while hitting four boundaries.

Ambati Rayudu scored 17 runs while hitting one boundary and one six. Ravindra Jadeja scored 22 runs while smashing two boundaries. Ajinkya Rahane scored 17 runs and Moeen Ali got nine runs.

Gujarat Titans bowler, Mohammed Shami got two wickets while giving away 28 runs in his four-over spell. Mohit Sharma also got two wickets giving away 31 runs in his four-over spell. Darshan Nalkande, Rashin Khan and Noor Ahmad each got one wicket.

In the second innings, Gujarat Titans didn't start well as they lost crucial wickets in the powerplay. Wriddhiman Saha scored just 12 runs and Hardik Panday scored eight runs both giving away their wickets in the powerplay.

Shubham Gill scored 42 runs in 38 balls while hitting four boundaries and one six. Rashid Khan scored 30 runs in 16 balls smashing three boundaries and two sixes. Dasun Shanaka scored 17 runs, and Vijay Shankar got 14 runs. Apart from them the rest of the batting line-up didn't perform well.

Gujarat Titans' score was 157. They lost the match by 15 runs.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Ravindra Jadeja got two wickets while giving away 18 runs in his four over spell. Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana all of them got two wickets each. Tushar Deshpande managed to get only one wicket. (ANI)

