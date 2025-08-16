New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Former opener Matthew Hayden and ex-captain Steve Waugh paid tribute to ex-Australia captain and coach Bob Simpson, who passed away at the age of 89 in Sydney.

Simpson was a key figure in Australia's surge to the pinnacle of the cricketing world in the 1990s. Simpson took the full-time coaching role for the Baggy Greens when the Allan Border-led side was enduring a steep decline in fortunes. Australia was tottering in the middle of a winless run that stretched out for three years.

Under Simpson, Australia, in a bid to regenerate the nation's cricket, entrusted its faith in young blood and handed debuts to David Boon, Dean Jones, Steve Waugh, Craig McDermott, Merv Hughes and many more. During his stint with the selection panel in 1987, he played a fundamental role in identifying Australia's golden generation.

Mark Taylor, Ian Healy, Mark Waugh, Shane Warne, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Damien Martyn, Glenn McGrath and Ricky Ponting were among the host of players that Simpson selected before he stepped down in 1996.

Hayden, who was one of the unearthed talents identified by Simpson, penned a heartfelt note while underscoring the influence he had in shaping the future of Australian cricket. While bidding him farewell, Hayden revealed that it was Simpson who taught him the art of executing the sweep shot against the spinners.

"Vale Bob Simpson, one of Australian cricket's true giants has left us. A master batsman, inspirational leader, coach and mentor- his legacy shaped generations of cricketers and the spirit of our great game. From the crease to the dressing room, Simmo's wisdom, grit and love for cricket left and indelible mark. He not only lifted Australia back to greatness but also nurtured countless players who carried his lessons on to the world stage," Hayden wrote on Instagram.

"Thankfully, I was one of them who learned the art of playing the sweep shot as a weapon against spin bowling. His legendary fielding sessions be that close to the bat or in the slips or outfield took my love of fielding to undiscovered levels. Today, we say goodbye to a legend, but his influence will live forever in the story of Australian cricket. Rest in peace, Bob Simpson AO," he concluded.

Waugh, who, just like Hayden, was one of Simpson's finds, wrote an emotional message and outlined the contributions of the former head coach and wrote on Instagram, "No one gave more to Australian cricket than Bob Simpson -coach, player, commentator, writer, selector, mentor and journalist. He was quite simply the best cricket coach with an unparalleled knowledge of the game, together with an insatiable appetite for learning and imparting his wisdom. He made me a better player, and he made Australian cricket great. RIP Simmo."

One of the biggest highlights of Simpson's coaching tenure was winning the 1987 Cricket World Cup hosted by India and Pakistan, defeating arch-rivals England in a closely-contested final by seven runs at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. (ANI)

