New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body for the Olympic sport of Shooting, on Thursday announced a 39-member squad for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Junior Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun, slated to take place in Suhl, Germany, from June 1.

The Junior World Cup will be followed by the all-events Junior World Championships in July in Chagnwon, Korea.

Also Read | PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Stat Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Achieves Special Landmark, Mohit Sharma Makes Successful Return in Mohali.

The squad has some familiar names, who have been representing India at the junior level for some time, including the likes of Simranjeet Kaur Brar, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Sameer in Pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth in Rifle and Shardul Vihan and Preeti Rajak in Shotgun.

Among some upcoming names are Gautami Bhanot and Swati Chowdhary in Rifle, Abhinav Chaudhary and Shubham Bisla in Pistol and Sabeera Haris and Harmehar Singh Lally in Shotgun.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Shubman Gill’s 67 Powers Gujarat Titans to Six-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings.

Two pairs each in the Mixed Team Air Rifle, Air Pistol and Trap events have also been announced from the mix. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)