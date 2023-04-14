Kagiso Rabada had a special achievement to his name, but it was not exactly an evening he would want to remember with his Punjab Kings side losing to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. The South African fast bowler became the fastest in the IPL to get to 100 wickets, surpassing the likes of Lasith Malinga. But it was a second consecutive defeat for his team, which will surely dent their confidence. It was, however, an evening to remember for Mohit Sharma, who played his first game in the IPL since 2020 and put up a Man of the Match-winning performance, helping the defending champions register their third in IPL 2023. Kagiso Rabada Becomes Fastest Bowler to Take 100 IPL Wickets, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

The former CSK and Punjab Kings pacer was a net bowler for Gujarat Titans last season and his hard work and perseverance paid off when he was handed his debut for the franchise. And the Haryana cricketer did not disappoint. He was still able to deceive batters with his change of pace and skillfull bowling performance, rightfully earned him two wickets while giving away just 18 runs from his four overs. The former Purple Cap winner’s effort was complemented by his teammates too, with Alzarri Joseph (1/32), Rashid Khan (1/26), Joshua Little (1/31) and Mohammed Shami (1/44). Punjab Kings had a stop-start kind of an innings, scoring 52/2 at the end of six overs and from then on losing their way a bit. Bhanuka Rajapaksa struggled for his 26-ball 20-run stay at the crease. Sam Curran chipped with 22 and Shahrukh Khan’s 22-run blitz off nine balls took Punjab to a decent total. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Gujarat Titans Move to Third Position With Victory Over Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans for the most part of their run chase, looked in control up until towards the end, especially in the last over when Shubman Gill (67) was dismissed by Sam Curran. With four to win off two balls, ‘iceman’ Rahul Tewatia walked across his stumps and ramped a ball for a boundary, helping Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings with just one ball remaining.

PBKS vs GT Stat Highlights

#Mohit Sharma played his first IPL match since 2020.

#Interestingly, his last match was for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings.

#Kagiso Rabada became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in IPL.

#He surpassed Lasith Malinga who took 70 matches to get to this mark. Rabada got it in 64 games.

#Wriddhiman Saha completed 2500 runs in IPL.

#David Miller also reached 2500 IPL runs.

#Shubman Gill scored his second fifty in IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings will seek a way to bounce back, especially with the bat, when they face Lucknow Super Giants on April 15. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, will look to be more dominant, specifically with the bat when it comes to chasing down a target when they go up against Rajasthan Royals on April 16.

