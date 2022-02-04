Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 4 (ANI): Team India on Friday began preparation for the West Indies ODI series which gets underway later this week.

India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from Sunday followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the pictures from the team's training session on Friday.

"#TeamIndia begin preps in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI series against West Indies," BCCI tweeted.

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Wednesday added Mayank Agarwal to India's ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing.

However, no new COVID-19 case has emerged on Thursday and the Rohit Sharma-led side started training ahead of the upcoming West Indies series. (ANI)

