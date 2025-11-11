Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Indian team have kicked off their practice session ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa in Kolkata on Tuesday. The opening match of the series will be played on Friday at Eden Gardens.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy were seen to take part in the practice session ahead of the series.

During the practice, Test captain Shubman Gill was seen discussing the game plan with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Jaiswal and Gill were seen sweating out in the nets with some throwdowns, while Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy were involved in a catch practice session.

Led by Shubman Gill, India entered the home series after beginning their WTC campaign with an away tour of England, followed by a home series against the West Indies. Meanwhile, Temba Bavuma's South Africa arrive following a 1-1 draw in their two-Test away series against Pakistan.

India's recent Test series performances have been impressive, with a 2-2 draw against England earlier this month, where Shubman Gill topped the run charts with 754 runs at an average of 75.40, including four centuries, followed by a convincing 2-0 clean sweep over the West Indies at home last month.

After the opening Test in Kolkata, the series will move to Guwahati, where the second Test is scheduled to take place from November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep. (ANI)

