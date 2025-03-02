Virat Kohli, 36, became the seventh Indian player to play 300 One-Day Internationals (ODI) for India, which the ace batter achieved during the ongoing IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Kohli with his 300th ODI appearance for India, enters an elite players list of players — Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar — where Tendulkar has led with 463 matches, while all others have played three hundred or more games for Men in Blue. India vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Records Virat Kohli Can Break During IND vs NZ CT Match.

Kohli made his ODI debut back in 2008 against Sri Lanka but really found his bearing in the format in 2012, and has only gotten from strength to strength. The 36-year-old has cemented his place as a modern-day great in ODIs, with 14,085 runs, 51 hundreds, and 73 half-centuries in merely 299 internationals. Overall, Kohli will become the 22nd player to feature in 300 ODIs.

Kohli recently became the fastest-batter to 14,000 ODI runs, adding to his impressive tally of being the quickest to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, and 13000 runs in 50-overs cricket. Virat Kohli’s Wife Anushka Sharma, Brother Vikas Kohli To Reach Dubai for Star Batter’s 300th ODI Match

The ace India batter has made a name for himself in ODIs as one of the finest in a chase, scoring 5,913 runs with 24 tons, and 25 fifties in the second innings of a 50-over game, that has ended in a victory for India.

In the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, Kohli is India's second-highest run-getter with 122 runs, only behind Shubman Gill, who leads with 147 runs.

