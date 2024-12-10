Pune, Dec 10 (PTI) Manyavar and Aquarius took the lead in the teams event of the Ashok Ruia Memorial Winter National Bridge Tournament here on Tuesday.

Team Manyavar, represented by Anil Padhye, Anand Samant, Sundaram Sridhar, Jitu Solanki and Rajesh Dalal, secured the top spot after four rounds with a strong score of 59.63 points.

Also Read | Kirti Azad Makes Huge Allegations, Says ‘DDCA Spent Only Fraction of Rs 140 Crore It Got from BCCI Last Year’.

Team Aquarius was placed second with 57.20 points, followed by Dhampur Sugar Mills at third position with 55.38 points.

The tournament is being played in a Swiss League format, with a total of seven rounds. The remaining three rounds will be played on Wednesday and the winning side will qualify directly for the trials for the Indian team selection for the World Championships.

Also Read | Atalanta vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Meanwhile, 83 pairs are competing in the mixed pairs event in which Kamna Sharma and Piyush Baroi took the lead after the initial rounds. The remaining rounds in mixed pairs will also be held on Wednesday.

Results (teams event): 1. Manyavar (59.63pts); 2. Aquarius (57.20pts); 3. Dhampur Sugar Mills (55.38pts); 4. Shree Cements (49.10pts); 5. Cogito (47.05pts).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)