Real Madrid will be back in action in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 as they search for some form and an opportunity to get out from the bottom of the UCL points table. After winning a game against Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid lost two back-to-back encounters against AC Milan and Liverpool. Their path won't get easier as they are all set to face Atalanta away from home in their next encounter. Kylian Mbappe's form has been a concern for them throughout specially with him wasting spotkicks. Jude Bellingham remains the only positive in the side by he faces a threat of missing the game due to an injury issue. For Real Madrid, winning every game from here is important for qualification.

Meanwhile, Atalanta are undoubtedly one of the finest teams in European football at this moment in time, and La Dea will enter this contest off the back of nine straight wins in all competitions, including a 2-1 success over AC Milan in Serie A. They are currently at the summit of Italy's topflight, boasting 34 points from their opening 15 matches. Gian Piero Gasperini's side have also been impressive in the Champions League this season, picking up 11 points from their five matches courtesy of a record of three wins and two defeats, which has left them fifth in the table. A 24th placed Real Madrid will have a really tough time taking them on.

When is Atalanta vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

When is Atalanta vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

After a dismal performance against Liverpool, Real Madrid will look to come back to winning ways against Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Wednesday, December 11. The Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool, England and will start at 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atalanta vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atalanta vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans will be able to watch the Atalanta vs Real Madrid match live telecast viewing option on their television on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

How to Watch Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will have the option of watching the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 matches online via Sony Sports Network's OTT app, Sony LIV. Sony LIV will provide the live streaming viewing option for the Atalanta vs Real Madrid match, for which a subscription will be needed. It will be a high-scoring game and the match is likely to be a draw.

