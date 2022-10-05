Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 5 (ANI): Bangladesh T20I captain Nurul Hasan Sohan said on Wednesday that his team needs to start believing that they can win if they wish to succeed.

"Our culture is such that we don't (like) to talk about our goals or ambitions, fearing failure. If I say today that we want to win the World Cup, we don't necessarily have to win it right away. But by saying such a thing repeatedly, maybe our next batch will feel more confident about winning the World Cup. Maybe I won't be around then, but the belief will be there," said Nurul as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

He said that a different culture needed to be created.

"We have to create this culture, notwithstanding the negative reactions. When we don't play well, we should be ready for criticism. But we have to start talking about success; we have to believe it. If three or four of us start getting into form, it could get Bangladesh good results," said Nurul according to ESPNcricinfo.

After Mahmudullah was let off, Litton Das and Nurul competed for the position of T20I captain. As a result of his leadership of Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi in domestic cricket, Nurul gained the reputation of being a capable captain. He also benefited from being a true team player.

"I don't think there was a lot of joy when I became the captain, but I had a duty towards fulfilling the responsibility. I like taking on challenges. I didn't think too much about it, which meant I was not emotional. I think I was mainly thought about the challenge at hand. I try to enjoy whatever challenge I am facing," he said according to the leading cricket portal.

These kinds of feelings are uncommon in Bangladesh cricket, as players and officials try not to set themselves up for disappointment by raising their hopes.

Nurul's optimistic outlook is the result of his own recent experiences. He earned a comeback to the T20I squad after almost four years because to his performance in the Dhaka Premier League T20 last year.

Bangladesh is in New Zealand to play T20I Tri-Series with Pakistan and New Zealand that starts from October 7 Friday. (ANI)

