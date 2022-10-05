PSG and Benfica, both undefeated teams in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 so far, square off in what is expected to be a thrilling contest. The match is between two in-form teams, who have been equally good in their domestic campaigns as in the premier European competition. PSG sit pretty at the top of the Ligue 1 standings with 25 points from nine matches, two more than what second-placed Marseille have achieved in the same number of games. Benfica too have been equally dominant so far in the Primeira Liga this season, as they hold a slender three-point advantage over second-placed Braga. Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona, Champions League 2022–23: Hakan Calhanoglu Nets Winner (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

When it comes to the Champions League, both these teams have been able to maintain winning records so far. While PSG beat Juventus in their first game and then score a win over Maccabi-Haifa in their second, Benfica too have clinched full points from their matches against the same opposition. The winner of this clash would find themselves at the top of the Group H standings. Ahead of this match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Benfica vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Benfica vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon. The game will be held on October 06, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Benfica vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Benfica vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Benfica vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Benfica vs PSG match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

