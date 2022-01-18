Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18 (ANI): Formula E Chief Championship Officer (COO) Alberto Longo has invited Telangana Industry and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao to attend the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia on January 28 and 29.

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is the first full-electric world single-seater motorsport championship.

"Formula E Chief Championship Officer (COO) Alberto Longo invited IT and Industries Minister KTR to attend the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Saudi Arabia on the 28 and 29 January 2022," an official statement read.

Since the inaugural championship race held in Beijing in September 2014, Formula E has completed 84 races on the streets of some of the most iconic cities in the world including New York City, Monaco, Berlin, Paris, Beijing, and Buenos Aires. (ANI)

