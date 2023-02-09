London, Feb 9 (AP) A former tennis player from Morocco was banned for life Thursday after being found guilty of 135 match-fixing offenses.

It is the highest number of match-fixing offenses by one person detected in the sport, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

Younes Rachidi, who had a highest doubles ranking of No. 473, has been banned from ever playing in, coaching at or attending any tennis event sanctioned by governing bodies the ATP and WTA. He was also fined USD 34,000.

Independent anti-corruption hearing officer Janie Soublière ruled that all charges against the 36-year-old Rachidi were proven.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency said Rachidi was involved in match-fixing with two Algerian players who were recently banned following investigations in Belgium. AP

