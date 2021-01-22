Bangkok [Thailand], January 22 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Thailand Open after losing to Ratchanok Intanon in the quarterfinal clash on Friday.

Malaysia's Intanon had the upper hand in the game from the beginning of the encounter. She outclassed Sindhu in straight games 21-13, 21-9 that lasted for 38-minute.

In the men's singles, India's Sameer Verma also faced defeat at the hands of Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the quarterfinal match. Antonsen defeated Verma 21-13, 19-21, 22-20 in an intense one hour and 21 minutes long encounter.

Earlier in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa progressed into the semi-finals after a thrilling win over Malaysia's Goh Liu Ying and Chan Peng Soon.

The Indian pair came out victorious with an 18-21, 24-22, 22-20 win. It was a thrilling contest throughout with both sides making every effort to advance in the competition. Rankireddy and Ponnappa suffered a setback in the first game, losing 18-21. But the duo won the next two games, ensuring their spot in the semis. (ANI)

