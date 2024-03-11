New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) The ad-hoc committee chairman for wresting, Bhupender Singh Bajwa, categorically stated on Monday that all the three members on the IOA-constituted panel agreed to Vinesh Phogat's request to compete in both 50kg and 53kg category at the national trials in Patiala despite the UWW rules stating that a competitor can take part in just one category.

Following the ad-hoc panel acceding to her demand, Vinesh, the Jakarta Asian Games gold medallist, defeated Shivani 11-6 in the 50kg weight category to book a place in the Paris Olympics Qualification tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next month.

She, however, lost the 53kg bout to Anju by technical superiority 0-10.

Vinesh did not let the competition start and demanded a written assurance the she be allowed to compete in two weight categories, leading to a bizarre situation where the boots were delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

"We responded to Vinesh's request to compete in both categories, the entire committee agreed to accommodate her request and allowed her to participate in both," Bajwa told PTI after the completion of the trials to select the teams for the Asian Championships (April 11-16) and Asian Olympic Qualifiers (April 19-21) in Kyrgyzstan.

As per Article 7 of the United World Wrestling (UWW), a contestant can be allowed to take part in one weight category.

"Each contestant deemed to be taking part of his/her own free will, and responsible for himself/herself, shall be allowed to compete in only one weight category: the one corresponding to his weight at the time of the official weigh-in," says Article 7 of the UWW.

Bajwa said the winners of the Patiala trials will go for the Asia Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan followed by the World Olympic Qualifiers in May.

"The runners-up will participate in the Asia Championships (also in Kyrgyzstan), with the winner of that event competing in the trial (against the Olympic quota winner) in late May before proceeding to the Olympics.

So far, only one wrestler, Antim Panghal (53kg) has secured a Paris Olympics quota place.

Vinesh, who has been at the forefront of the fight against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the current suspended dispensation led by Sanjay Singh, said the win in 50kg trials was a small victory in her quest for Olympic berth.

"This marks a small victory for me, but the main focus remains on the Olympics. In a month, there are (Olympic) qualifications (events) followed by the Games itself. My sole target is the Olympics. If luck is on my side, I believe, I can achieve what I couldn't in the last two Olympics," Vinesh told PTI Video.

"Six years ago, I competed in the 50kg category, facing numerous challenges, especially with reducing the weight and post-operative recovery. Despite the hurdles, I'm determined to focus on the Olympic qualifiers.

"Ideally, I was aiming to compete in the 53kg category, considering Antim Panghal has already secured a quota. However, due to unclear guidelines, I participated in the 50kg category as well. Winning a quota in the 50kg category for India is also an immense honour for me."

She said the government needs to do more to support the sport.

"Unfortunately, the Indian government has provided little support to wrestling in the past one-and-a-half years. This lack of support has significantly impacted wrestlers, and I urge the government to prioritise and support wrestling more seriously," she added.

