Johannesburg [South Africa], March 25 (ANI): South Africa women's team on Thursday returned to the country after wrapping up their successful T20I and ODI series against India.

South Africa clinched the shorter-format series with a 2-1 scoreline and also won the ODI leg of their tour by a 4-1 margin.

Victory in the 20-over format was their first-ever series triumph over India while their 50-over wins vaulted them up to their highest position ever on the world rankings when they climbed to second.

Coach Hilton Moreeng lauded the girls and credited players for starting both the series on a high note.

"We really are appreciative for the support that has come our way these past few weeks. We were up against one of the best teams in the world in their own conditions. The way we started both series was key and winning those first games had been something we spoke about especially after not managing that in the past. But we did that and it set the tone in both the ODIs and T20Is," Moreeng said in the CSA release.

"The performances from the players were incredible and I don't think I can praise them enough for their efforts. So I'm really proud of the girls. It was tough, but they made it look really easy," he added.

Prior to their tour to India, South Africa beat New Zealand for the first time in an ODI series last year, they reached the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final in Australia and they overcame Pakistan in two white-ball series on home soil in Durban.

Moreeng also praised Cricket South Africa (CSA) and sponsors for the part they had played in helping his team make so many gains over the last 15 months.

"We would like to thank CSA and our sponsors, Momentum, for making all of this possible. Without them it is very difficult to be competitive in modern sport, hence we appreciate what they have done for this team," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)