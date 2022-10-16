Inzai (Japan), Oct 16 (PTI) Sahith Theegala picked up his second top-10 result in three starts as he ended with a round of 3-under 67 and totalled 12-under 268 for a tied fifth-place finish at the Zozo Championship here on Sunday.

The Indian-American, who was one of the rookies to reach the Tour Championships, was tied sixth at the Fortinet Championship but missed the cut at Sanderson Farms.

He bounced back in Japan despite a first round of 1-over 71. He shot 67-63-67 in his final three rounds.

Keegan Bradley survived two late bogeys as he fended off a strong challenge from overnight leader Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam to end a four-year title drought on the PGA Tour, that spanned over 1,498 days.

Fowler finished runner-up for the 15th time in 299 starts in his PGA Tour career. He was unable to get going on the final day as he had two birdies and two bogeys in his even par 70.

Talking about his season, Theegala said, "It's just really cool to see like how far my game has come. I played really well this week after the first round, but just felt like I had a lot of stuff not really go my way this week, but like still just scored it really well.

"It's cool to see like even when I don't have everything clicking, can still put together a really good week, because this is obviously a really good week.

"Yeah, really proud of the last three rounds. It's really good momentum going forward, too. It just like keeps me like kind of knowing that I'm going about the process the right way."

"It's top 78 players, and knowing that you kind of don't have a cut to worry about, even if you say you don't worry about the cut, knowing you have four days to play is a game changer."

The 2011 US PGA Championship winner, Bradley, rallied from a one-shot deficit in the final round with a 68 to edge Fowler and Putnam to the winner's purse of USD 1.92million by a solitary shot with his winning total of 15-under-par 265.

Japan's 20-year-old Ryo Hisatune (70), playing on a sponsor's invite, suffered a late bogey and missed a chance for his first top-10 finish on the PGA Tour.

