A blockbuster clash awaits us as Liverpool take on Manchester City in the Premier League 2022-23. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been one of the most dominant sides in all competitions this season and needless to say, they have established themselves as potential title contenders once again in England. Erling Haaland has been one of theirs, as well as the league’s best players with the Norwegian scoring goals and breaking records for fun. He would want to add some more to his tally and help his side clinch three points once again. A total of 13 points separate the two sides with Liverpool languishing in the 11th spot, as compared to City, who are second, one point behind league leaders Arsenal. Reece James' Injury Worse Than Expected, Puts his FIFA World Cup 2022 Chances in Doubt

Liverpool on the hand, have suffered from inconsistency this season. Jurgen Klopp’s men have not been able to string together good results consistently, something that has, for now, put them out of the title picture. The Reds were beaten 2-1 by table-toppers Arsenal in a thrilling encounter in their last Premier League match. Although they did bounce back hard from that loss with a 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League, Klopp’s men would have to be at nothing short of their absolute best when they face Manchester City. Guardiola’s men, who were without Haaland in their Champions League clash against Copenhagen, had settled for a goalless draw and the Norwegian goal-scoring machine is expected to make his return to the starting XI.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Anfield in Liverpool. The game will be held on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Manchester City match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2022 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).