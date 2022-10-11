New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The start of third and final ODI between India and South Africa was on Tuesday delayed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield here.
The match will now begin at 2 pm instead of its scheduled 1:30pm start, but no overs have been reduced.
The decision to have a full match was taken following an inspection conducted by the umpires at 1:30pm local time
The city has been experiencing rain for the past few days, however, there is bright sunshine at the moment.
The series is tied at 1-1.
