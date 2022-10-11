Mumbai, Oct 11: Former India pace bowler and one of "Kapil's devils" during the 1983 World Cup, Roger Binny, is reportedly the top contender for the post of president in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elections. Reports on Tuesday suggested that the 67-year-old former all-rounder will likely replace the current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, while Jay Shah is expected to continue as the cricket body's secretary.Roger Binny Likely to Replace Sourav Ganguly As BCCI President

Binny's name had recently appeared on the BCCI's draft electoral rolls for the elections, scheduled to take place on October 18, as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Reports said Ganguly will likely become India's representative for the post of chairman in the International Cricket Council (ICC). Nominations for the post of president, secretary, vice-president, joint-secretary and treasurer can be filed on October 11-12 and the scrutiny will take place on October 13. Candidates can withdraw their nominations on or before October 14. Reports also suggested Rajiv Shukla will continue as the BCCI vice-president.

Binny has played 27 Tests and 72 One-day Internationals. He emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, taking 18 wickets in eight games. Binny was recently named to represent Karnataka in the upcoming BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM). Earlier, Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) Santosh Menon would represent the state in the BCCI AGM. But Binny will represent Karnataka unit this time, while Sourav Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal, reports said. With reported questions over Ganguly's future as BCCI president, buzz has been of Binny, also a former senior men's selector, getting the important role.

Current BCCI secretary Jay Shah is set to represent Gujarat Cricket Association and treasurer Arun Dhumal is nominated by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association to represent the state body in the AGM. Anirudh Chaudhary, a former BCCI treasurer, will represent Haryana while current BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla will represent the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. Ex-ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar's son Adwait Manohar will represent Vidarbha Cricket Association while Ashish Shelar has been nominated as the Mumbai Cricket Association representative.

