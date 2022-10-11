The 2022-23 Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is underway. There are a total of 12 teams participating in the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League. The first season of the league was held in 2014 and it has taken place every year since with an exception of 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022-23 will be the event's ninth staging and Dabang Delhi are the defending champions as we head into the competition. PKL 2022 Points Table Updated and Team Standings.

Among the 12 teams participating in the competition, Bengal Warriors are one of them and they will be playing their ninth season of the League. The Bengal side has conquered the competition once in 2019, after beating Dabang Delhi in the finals. The Bengal Warriors is owned by a Maharashtra-based company, the Future Groups. They have formed a strong squad and have also appointed a new coach for the ninth season of the league. As the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League is underway, let's take a look at the squad prepared by the Future Groups for the ninth edition of the event. Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of PKL Season 9 on TV in India.

Bengal Warriors Squad PKL 2022

Raiders Defenders All-rounders Maninder Singh Girish Ernak Deepak Hooda Akash Pikalmunde Vaibhav Garje Ajinkya Kapre Aslam Thambi Soleiman Pahlevani Manoj Gowda Shrikant Jadhav Amit Sheron Balaji D R. Guhan Parveen Stapal Ashish Sangwan Suyog Gaikar Surender Nada Vinod Kumar Prashant Kumar Sakthivel R Rohit Shubham Shinde

Along with the new coach K Bhaskaran, who has helped the Pink Panthers to win their maiden PKL title. The Warriors are hoping for the same result and to add one more PKL trophy to their cabinet.

