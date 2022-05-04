Munich [Germany], May 4 (ANI): FC Bayern and Thomas Muller have agreed to an early extension of his contract until 2024, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old attacker has been with the club since the age of 10, progressing through every age group before turning professional in 2008.

Bayern's 10th successive Bundesliga title was his 11th in the red shirt - no other player in the history of the German top flight has lifted the shield more times.

After the contract extension, Muller said: "I'm delighted to have extended my contract with FC Bayern Munich until 2024 today. The journey we've been on since I joined the FCB academy in 2000 has been a fantastic success story up to now."

"It gives me immense pleasure to hold up the red colours year after year, on and off the pitch - even if the wind blows in your face from time to time. So, let's keep going together," he added.

Muller, who comes from Pahl am Ammersee near Munich, has won 11 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues, the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and the DFB Cup six times with FC Bayern, among other honours.

To date, he has made 624 competitive first-team appearances for the German record champions. In 2014 he won the World Cup with Germany in Brazil. (ANI)

