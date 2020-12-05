Sydney [Australia], December 5 (ANI): Test skipper Tim Paine has been named in Australia A's 13-member squad for the practice match against India A, set to begin on December 6.

Australia A will be led by Travis Head, and Test regulars Joe Burns and Tim Paine are a part of the squad. Australia's senior team is led by Paine and the experienced campaigner will be looking to gain some game-time ahead of the four-match Test series against India.

Also Read | Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

The four-day practice game will be clashing with the second T20I between India and Australia. The Virat Kohli-led side may play some of their regulars in the practice match, and as a result, those players will miss out on the second T20I.

The practice match will be played at the Drummoyne Oval, Sydney. After this match, India will also get much-needed practice with the pink ball ahead of the first Test against Australia.

Also Read | India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Sydney: Check Pitch Report of Sydney Cricket Ground.

The second practice-match is scheduled to begin on December 11 and it would be played with a pink ball at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia A's 13-member squad is as follows: Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Marcus Harris, Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Tim Paine (wk), Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Jackson Bird, Mark Steketee, Harry Conway, Will Sutherland.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

The first Test between India and Australia is slated to begin from December 17 at the Sydney Cricket Ground and this would be a pink-ball match.

Australia and India are currently at the top two positions in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)