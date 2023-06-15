Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indian international stars Ravichandran Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy put an exhibition of spin bowling to help Dindigul Dragons defeat Ba11sy Trichy by six wickets in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match on Wednesday.

Trichy chose to bat first after winning the toss.

They were bundled out for 120 in 19.1 overs. Skipper Ganga Sridhar Raju (48 in 41 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) and R Rajkumar (39 in 22 balls with one four and four sixes) were the only ones who put up decent scores.

Chakravarthy took 3/21 in his four overs. Ashwin took 2/26 in his four overs, returning to play the league after being with ICC World Test Championship final squad for India at The Oval. Saravana Kumar (2/17) and Suboth Bhati (2/8) also took crucial wickets.

Chasing 121, Dindigul encountered some hiccups. Knocks from Shivam Singh (46 in 30 balls with six fours and three sixes) Baba Indrajith (22) and Adithya Ganesh (20) helped the team to a six-wicket win with 31 balls to spare.

T Natarajan (1/15) was the pick of the bowlers for Trichy.

Dindigul Dragons is in the fifth position with a win in one match, with a total of two points.

TNPL season 2023 is being held from June 12 to July 12.

TNPL is a domestic state T20 league which was formed in 2016 by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA). A total of eight teams representing different regions of the state play in the league, namely Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, Lyca Kovai Kings (Coimbatore), Dindigul Dragons, Ba11sy Trichy, Tiruppur Tamizhans, Madurai Panthers and Nellai Royal Kings.

CSG are the current champions and they are the most successful team with four titles.

The league has seen participation from Team India/Indian Premier League stars like Ravichandran Ashwin, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, Murali Vijay, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Dinesh Karthik and Subramanium Badrinath over the years. (ANI)

